Ellsworth says goodbye to outgoing 28th Bomb Wing Commander

Ellsworth Air Force Base is saying farewell to a prominent leader.

Colonel John Edwards is saying goodbye to his position as 28th Bomb Wing Commander of the Ellsworth Air Force Base and heading back to the Pentagon's U.S. Air Force headquarters.

Under his leadership, the wing earned 186 awards at the major commands, Air Force, Department of Defense and international levels.

Colonel Edwards says he's proud of several other accomplishments.

"I have been privileged to be the commander of a base where the airmen and the families have done so much the past 22 months, that we've been here from being named the best bomb wing in the United States Air Force with the Frederick W. Castle Award, which is a testament to all of their hard work to having the number one bomb squadron in the Air Force," Col. John Edwards said.

As Colonel Edwards leaves, he hopes the wing members keep up their great work.

"As we enter the 18th year point of war, things aren't slowing down. We have to continue to be ready and lethal. I hope that in the next four, five years that we continue to have the same men and women who are flying, fixing, and working on this base still here, still serving our country, and still being a part of the big Air Force team," Col. John Edwards said.

Colonel Edwards says he has the utmost confidence in the incoming commander David Doss and believes Doss and his family will bring the 28th Bomb Wing up to a new level.