Ellsworth B-1 bombers fly Baltic training mission

The coronavirus pandemic isn't grounding Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1 Lancers. Two were launched on a long-range strategic bomber task force mission to the Baltic region, Tuesday.

The Air Force, in a release, stated the mission lasted more than 25 hours. The bombers were joined in the training by Danish F-16s overflying Bornholm Island in the Baltic Sea. The B-1s also worked with Estonian Joint Terminal air controllers to provide training with inert devices at Tapa Range before conducting a formation low approach at Tallinn Airport, Estonia.

The mission helps 28th Bomb Wing crews familiarize themselves with air bases, procedures and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of operation.

“Our crews gain valuable experience operating in a region that some had not seen previously,” said Col. Richard Barksdale, the 28th Operations Group commander. “This mission honed integration with NATO allies and regional partners, and demonstrated our ability to effortlessly shift operations from one area of the globe to another in a short period of time.”

