Ellsworth Air Force Base stands down for rise in U.S. Air Force suicides

U.S Air Force is experiencing a rise in suicides and Ellsworth Air Force Base will take a day to stand down.

On Thursday, airmen will take a Resilience Tactical Pause to remember the suicides of airmen.

According to the base's community support coordinator Dennis Wier, the suicide rate in the Air Force increased 25 percent this year. Though he did not give specific details about Ellsworth, he says the suicide rate among airmen fluctuates.

"There's no rank that's immune to life challenges or these problems so we want everybody to have these basic skills," Wier said.

Thirty airmen took a class Tuesday to enhance their skills as resilience trainers.

They learn eight basic skills to help their fellow airmen tackle day to day challenges.

"There may be some additional stressors, maybe deployments, maybe things that have happened there, maybe just the kind of job you have dislocation from a natural support network you had from your family," Wier said.

Weir says they do this type of training three to four times each year.

Community Readiness Consultant Daphne Perez says the trainers teach other airmen how to have a positive mind when tackling even the smallest aggravations.

"It can be even minor challenges. One of the big ones that we use during our class is your driving to work one day and someone cuts you off in traffic. And just how different people deal with that," Perez said.

The stand down gives airmen a moment to interact with their Air Force family and create stronger bonds.

Weir says there are about 10 to 15 agencies on base designed to cater to each airmen's life challenges.