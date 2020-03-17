Ellsworth Air Force Base is taking action to prevent the spread of coronavirus

As of Monday, the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs says there are now a total of 37 cases of COVID-19 in the military community.

Washing your hands is the way Ellsworth Air Force Base is trying to flatten the curve of coronavirus cases.

There are about 10,000 airmen who can get care at the medical center on base.

Between cleaning surfaces more frequently to limiting travel, the base is trying to prevent the spread.

"As a nation, we are experiencing one of the limitations is while we have test kits available, the chemicals to run those tests are starting to come in short supply," Chief Medical Officer Joshua Duncan said.

However, Duncan said there are enough test kits right now and if extras are needed they will get them from Monument Health.

"We're not going to leave anyone without medical care and if we are not the right place to provide that care then we will facilitate the transfer that is more appropriate," Public Health Emergency Officer Andrew Pellegrin said.

The base is no longer just offering a walk-in clinic they now established a telephone triage, where patients can first call in to express their symptoms.

If a person needs to be tested, a medical staff member will address the individual first in their car.

While services like daycare and the gym are still available for families, limitations were put on buying items like toilet paper and cleaning products at the commissary.

Though hand sanitizer might be scarce, soap and water can help everyone.

Maj. Missy Dassinger said she even made her father take some extra precaution at his small business.

"I asked him to post a sign outside. So he now has a sign that says my daughter's a nurse. She said to wash your hands because I am somebody who is at risk," Dassinger said.

And there's no need to put more people at risk.