Ellsworth Air Force Base gets new wing commander

Col. David A. Doss will take command of the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base on May 30. (photo U.S. Air Force / KOTA TV)
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - The 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base gets a new commander this month.

The Air Force announced Tuesday that Col. David A. Doss will take command of the B-1 bomber wing during a ceremony May 30.

Doss is no stranger to the wing or the community; having served as a member of the 37th Bomb Squadron from 1998 to 2002.

The colonel is currently the vice commander of the 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess AFB, Texas; another B-1 bomber base.

He flew more than 380 combat hours; participating in operations Desert Fox, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, New Dawn and Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa.

Doss has 2,500 total flight hours as a B-1 weapon systems officer and instructor.

The colonel was commissioned in 1995 after graduating from the Virginia Military Institute.

 