Ellsworth AFB to conduct controlled burn on Sunday

The 28th Civil Engineer Squadron and Air Force Wildland Fire Branch are planning a controlled burn of the pastures north of the base April 26 depending on weather conditions.

The fires will manage vegetation and improve environmental flight safety conditions on Ellsworth Air Force Base. Controlled burns are the safest and most effective method available to environmental managers for managing this vegetation enhancement.

The burn will be managed by civil engineer and fire personnel. Local residents can expect to see smoke from areas near the base. Precautions will be taken to minimize impacts and ensure public safety remains the priority.

For more information, contact the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs by emailing 28BW.Public.Affairs@us.af.mil, or calling the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs on call representative at (605) 431-2962.