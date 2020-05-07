Elks Theatre to open Friday

The Elks Theatre will begin screening movies again on Friday.

"Our programming moving forward is going to be a combination of 2020 releases, all-time great films, and then some very vintage throwback films," says the owner of the Elks Theatre, Curt Small. "For instance, starting tomorrow we have a 2020 film called I Still Believe. We're also showing Jaws and the original Dracula."

The theater will be observing all the rules and guidelines laid out by the city council last week and cut their capacity by about 70 percent.

The concession stand will still be open and there will be directional paths for moviegoers to follow to cut down on interaction with others.

As for people who don't feel comfortable going out in public just yet, the Elks can bring the movie theater experience to you.

"Last summer we started what we call our outdoor event theater," says Small. "It took us a couple of years to build it but it's a completely portable, mobile, real cinema experience that we can take nearly anywhere."

The outdoor event theater comes complete with a mobile concession stand. The Elks is taking bookings now.