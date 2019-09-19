Elevate Rapid City welcomes a new team member

Elevate Rapid City welcomed a new member to their team.

Tom Johnson has officially been named the new president and CEO of the organization.

Johnson is originally from Wyoming and is looking forward to making the Black Hills his new home.

He says he's excited to step into the community and learn more about the people and what they're hoping to see in the future.

Organizations he looks forward to working with are the universities in the area.

He says the schools here are strong economic engines and are a powerful way to connect with Ellsworth Air Force Base and different companies.

"Diversity and inclusivity. I plan on really focusing a lot on that as well. As well as bringing in a lot of voices into the organization and really learning from a multiplicity of perspectives," says Johnson.

Johnson will officially begin his new position on Oct. 7.