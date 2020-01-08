Elevate Rapid City gears up to promote businesses

If you drive around Rapid City you can spot the abandon buildings waiting for businesses to claim them as homes. But Elevate Rapid City is on a path to start changing that.

Lease sign after lease sign. Several businesses in Rapid City have moved out and are still empty.

Elevate Rapid City CEO Tom Johnson said with online shopping and hours of distance between cities in the region, Rapid City businesses face some competition.

"This isolation allows us to be a regional center. But that isolation also cuts the other way in which sometimes you feel you got to get out and go somewhere else and shop. Or you just saw something online and maybe they don't have it here," Johnson said.

Johnson said though the city may not have the capability to hold more inventory like Denver or Sioux Falls, what the city does have is the social experience.

"We like to go out and shop, eat at restaurants with our friends. The more we can do to invest into infrastructure to make that shopping experience a social experience, the more we are able to keep those businesses," Johnson said.

Johnson is working to recruit businesses and just gained a new member. Independent Ale House in downtown Rapid City left the chamber of commerce because "I just didn't see them providing us the value," the owner said.

"And now with Elevate coming to town I really see that value because with Tom and the leadership they brought in to support Tom, I think they are going to do some really great things," Independent Ale House Proprietor Justin Henrichsen said.

Johnson said to address issues like a shortage of nurses, they are also in the process of hiring someone for workforce development.

The organization helps existing businesses expand and grow.

For small business and businesses on Main Street, a specific team is available to work with their needs.

"Although they're are some store fronts closed. That just gives room for new businesses to come in and come open," Henrichsen said.