Education nonprofit helping rural students prepare for kindergarten

South Dakota families now have a new way to prepare their children for kindergarten at home thanks to a large federal grant.

Waterford.org is a nonprofit receiving $14.2 million. The goal of the organization is to bridge the early learning gap for rural pre-school aged kids through its Upstart program. It's heading to South Dakota this year after major success in Utah. Legislators there appreciated the work Waterford.org staff were doing and wanted to find a way to get that education into the home. That's how the Upstart program started with plenty of research and other federal government grants.

"They wanted to see how well we did in rural areas and did a lot of research. After that I3 (Investing in Innovation) Grant proven to be so successful, they ended up giving us this EIR grant to then try it in the rural areas in 5 western states so that includes Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming," said Waterford.org Public Relations Director Kim Fischer.

It all starts with a mobile phone or a computer. Parents receive push notifications to do a small lesson with their children for 15 minutes a day, five days a week.

"It is adaptive. It is personalized to that student. It's online and all of it costs nothing for families. If a family needs a computer or internet access we provide that as well at no cost. We give parents topics they can discuss with their children, whether its jealousy or anger but ways they can address those feelings as well," said Fischer.

It takes about 8 minutes to sign up for the program. Parents will start receiving phone calls from the organization after that. They also get their own coach to help them through the process, answering any questions or concerns and check in every so often.

Locally, South Dakota education officials believe it's a unique opportunity, getting kids ready to start the school process.

"What we've seen in our state is a lot of our kiddos aren't ready for kindergarten, just the simple vocabulary skills, learning how to talk. So if we can start at a younger age with 3, it's so neat to see how ready kids are when they go into school. It's truly aimed at the kiddos that may not have those same opportunities to go to a building preschool but to still have that same opportunity," said South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center Project Director Morgan VonHaden.

Around 150-180 families across the state will get the chance to use the program this year. Rapid City and Sioux Falls are the two areas that don't qualify for the program because they're considered urban, not rural. VonHaden is excited to get tablets into the hands of students and create a nice ripple effect everywhere.

"They're getting excited because then by the time they do go into kindergarten, they already have a bit of a foundation. They're learning those oral skills, so when the teacher gets to talk to them and works with them and the families, they've already gotten that foundation," said VonHaden.

Montana is another state enrolling in the program for 2020. Wyoming, North Dakota and Idaho were part of a pilot program last year.