Economic development at BHSS impacts local vendors

Not every sale at the 2020 Black Hills Stock Show involves an animal.

It is the 30th year Black Hill Embroidery has been the official logo vendor of the stock show. In addition to helping create the brand and aiding in marketing of the show, they do the same for their agriculture-related clients.

"Here, we take a lot of things into consideration, to the point of will cattle hair and horse hair adhere to this too much because a lot of the people who come in to buy vests and jackets-- they're fitting and showing, and so, we want to provide them with product that is going to be conducive to the environment that they're going to be in," said Tami Pfleger, owner of Black Hills Embroidery.

Black Hills Embroidery was also named Agri-Business of the Year, which Pfleger describes as the highlight of this year's Stock Show so far. The award goes to a business which assists other agriculture-related businesses.

Black Hills Embroidery is just one of the about 250 vendors present during the event

"We come to the black hills stock show because majority of the Co-Op's that serve south Dakota are in the rural areas and we like to teach adolescents about the importance of electrical safety," said Michelle Fischer, a customer service representative at Black Hills Electrical Co-Op.

A long-time vendor who makes custom saddles says the Stock Show has high-quality goods, which makes vendors wiling to come back year after year.

"What a stock show does is actually bring people in, and that's the reason we pay the high prices for our booth areas," said Dennis George, owner of G Bar B Saddles. "And we're lucky here, we got a really nice area to be in. So, you know, the atmosphere is good, they've got good places to eat, so you can come spend all day."

"I just think that Rapid City is so fortunate to have an event like this, this time of year," said Pfleger. "It brings a large amount of people to this city and gives it great economic impact. And the agriculture is such a stronghold for South Dakota and our surrounding states that it's just a great event for people to get together, and see each other and support each other."