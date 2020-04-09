Easter service at Roy's Drive-in

This Sunday morning at 10, a very special service will take place at Roy's Drive-In Theater in Hermosa. Pastor Timothy Stuen says, people have been streaming church services online but that lacks a sense of community. Pastor Stuen thought he could preach in person at a drive-in where people can attend the service in their own cars and enjoy each other's company while keeping social distancing. To make this Easter service even more special ... there will be free popcorn provided.