Early voting has begun with Rapid City schools bond proposal on the ballot

Early voting has begun, and Rapid City Area Schools' bond proposal for more than $189 million is on the ballot.

Supporters held a rally with mayor Steve Allender showing his support.

"This is a significant turning point in the history of our community," said Mayor Steve Allender.

The bond aims to renovate schools in four key areas: infrastructure, enrollment, technology and safety.

"Not only has it been 46 years since our community's last major investment in our school facilities but among the concerns are safety and security at our schools, our world has really changed pretty dramatically," said Val Simpson, co-chair of Vote Yes for RC Schools.

Taxpayers for Sensible School Bonds said they oppose this proposal because the language is too vague for voters to make an informed decision.

"If they vote it down, there will be another bond, maybe we can get something that is far more clear than what we'll be getting with a yes vote, that's why we're encouraging people to vote this one down. There are other good ideas other there but it doesn't matter at this point because this bond is what's on the table," said Tonchi Weaver, co-chair of Taxpayers for Sensible School Bonds.

Holly Perli has two teenagers in the district.

"Whether you've got kids in the district or not, a young parent, a grandparent, or anywhere in between, investing in education serves the community in ways that should be of interest to all of us," said Holly Perli, parent.

The proposal would raise property taxes by 85 cents for every $1,000 value on a home, and it requires more than 60 percent of the vote to pass.

The special election set for February 25, 2020.