Early voting begins on school bond topic

Early voting started Monday, January 27, allowing residents to vote for or against Rapid City Schools' $189 million bond proposal. It's a hot button issue. Some say it's badly needed while others say it's not.

Supporters of the school bond held a rally Monday, with Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender attending and showing his support.

"This is a significant turning point in the history of our community," said Allender.

The bond aims to renovate schools in four key areas: infrastructure, enrollment, technology, and safety.

"Not only has it been 46 years since our community's last major investment in our school facilities, but among the concerns are safety and security at our schools. Our world has really changed pretty dramatically," said Vote YES for RC Schools Co-Chair Val Simpson.

Taxpayers for Sensible School Bonds said they oppose this proposal because the language is too vague for voters to make an informed decision.

"If they vote it down, there will be another bond. Maybe we can get something that is far more clear than what we'll be getting with a yes vote, that's why we're encouraging people to vote this one down. There are other good ideas other there, but it doesn't matter at this point because this bond is what's on the table," said Taxpayers for Sensible School Bonds Co-Chair Tonchi Weaver.

Some parents with kids in the district believe investing in education is important.

"Whether you've got kids in the district or not, a young parent, a grandparent, or anywhere in between, investing in education serves the community in ways that should be of interest to all of us," said parent Holly Perli.

The proposal would raise property taxes by 85 cents for every $1,000 value on a home. It requires more than 60% of the vote to pass.

The special election is set for February 25.