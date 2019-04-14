Masters: Woods 1 shot off the lead after front nine

Tiger Woods waking up early Sunday morning to play the final round of the Masters ordinarily would mean he is at the bottom of the leaderboard.

That wasn’t the case this year.

Tiger Woods remains in contention to win his first Masters since 2005 with nine holes left to play in the final round.

The 43-year-old Woods is one shot behind leader Francesco Molinari, who is trying to win his second major title.

Woods played the front nine in 1-under while Molinari is at even par for the day.

Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau are two shots back.

Augusta National has remained dry though the wind has picked up. The weather forecast calls for possible thunderstorms to roll through by mid-afternoon.

Molinari took a two-shot lead over Woods and Tony Finau into a first Sunday morning start — threesomes off the first and 10th tees — with hopes of finishing the Masters ahead of severe storms in the forecast.

Floodlights cast shadows on the practice range as players warmed up in darkness. Woods, trying to end 14 years without a green jacket, said he would be up by 4 a.m. to start stretching a body that has been slowed by four back surgeries.

Woods, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson were among 10 players within five of the lead.

