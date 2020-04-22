Eagle Butte woman sentenced for meth trafficking

An Eagle Butte woman was convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Nicole Ducheneaux, age 34, was sentenced to 34 months in federal prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release, a $1,000 fine, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Ducheneaux was indicted by a federal grand jury on August 13, 2019. She pled guilty on January 30, 2020. The conviction stemmed from a conspiracy that began in 2015 and continued through 2019, wherein Ducheneaux, knowingly and intentionally, worked with others to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.

This case was investigated by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook prosecuted the case. Ducheneaux was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.