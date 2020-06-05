Eagle Butte man sentenced on wildlife charge

An Eagle Butte, South Dakota man convicted of Violating the Lacey Act was sentenced on June 4, 2020, by U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno.

Dugan Traversie, age 39, was sentenced to 1 year probation, loss of his hunting privileges for one year, ordered to pay $9,000 restitution to Timberlake Elk Ranch, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $25.

Traversie was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 12, 2020. He pled guilty on June 4, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred sometime between October 28, 2019, and November 4, 2019, when Traversie harvested a white-tailed deer outside of the tribal hunting season, in violation of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe hunting laws and regulations. After Traversie shot the deer, he left and returned the next day to remove the head and left the carcass behind.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, Game, Fish and Parks Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan N. Dilges prosecuted the case.