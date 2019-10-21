ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Brookings

The biggest show in college sports is coming to South Dakota.

Officials from ESPN announced Sunday that Brookings and South Dakota State University will host College GameDay this coming Saturday in conjunction with the Dakota Marker football game.

The premier college football pre-game show airs Saturday mornings on ESPN from 8 until 11 a.m. Location of the show and more information will be announced throughout the week as details are finalized.

South Dakota State is the 73rd different school to host GameDay.

Kickoff between third-ranked South Dakota State and top-ranked North Dakota State is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.