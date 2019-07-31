E. coli rates up in South Dakota

A deadly bacteria is spreading across South Dakota and it may be closer than you think.

E. coli rates are up 119% in South Dakota, and just because Rapid City ranks low on the list, it doesn't mean the bacteria won't harm you.

"There's not really something that's obvious that would be 'oh my gosh it's right there stay away from that,'" said Lisa Kunza, an associate professor of chemistry and applied biology at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.

E. coli isn't something you can see.

The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources tested water around Rapid City and found positive results for E.coli from Canyon Lake to the Cheyenne River.

"Not all E. coli is harmful. We have E. coli in us and we aren't all sick. It depends on whether or not you end up with E. coli that has pathogenic traits," said Kunza.

Those pathogenic traits can make people sick and have been found in Rapid Creek.

Since the creek is running fast, does that mean that the E. coli is being washed downstream?

"So there can be E. coli in fast running water and particularly when we have a lot of runoff coming in from the landscape around that's potential to bring more in," said Kunza.

So the more storms, the better the chance of high levels of E. coli in the water.

Touching the water in Rapid Creek may seem harmless, but it can expose you to E. coli. Here are some tips to remember to prevent yourself from getting sick:

Make sure to wash your hands after touching the water.

Do not swallow water when playing in contaminated lakes and rivers.

The best way to not get infected is to not expose yourself.

Rapid Creek is still high and parts of the bike path remain closed, so use caution when going near it.