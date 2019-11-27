Drug arrests number likely to break last year's record in Pennington County

South Dakota's widely criticized "Meth: We're On It" campaign has turned heads to the statewide epidemic as it reaches its breaking point with other drugs in the mix.

According to weekly numbers kept by the Pennington County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), the number of felony drug arrests in the county is on pace to beat last year's record-breaking count.

So far this year, county deputies conducted 1,383 arrests on people in possession of meth, marijuana and other drugs - a couple dozen more arrests than the same time last year.

Methamphetamines have taken a larger slice of the drug pie chart over the years, increasing from half of all arrests in 2014 to almost 70 percent in 2018. It is currently unknown how many of this year's arrests are meth-related, but this number is expected to be released in PCSO's 2019 Annual Report

Sheriff Kevin Thom says the stereotypical, "Breaking Bad" variety meth labs are rare in South Dakota. Instead, he says most meth comes from Mexico and metropolitan areas like Denver and Minneapolis.

"There are a few small methamphetamine labs that still occur around the country and in South Dakota on occasion, but [they are] very, very infrequent," Thom said.

The total number of meth-related arrests is also up state-wide: law enforcement officials recorded 3,684 meth possession arrests in 2018, which is a couple hundred more than the previous year.

On the other hand, officers have confiscated less meth than in previous years. PCSO seized 66 pounds in 2018, less than half the amount captured the year prior.