Driving safely on Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday is only a few days away, and the Rapid City Police Department is reminding everyone to not get behind the wheel if you've been drinking.

During significant events and holidays, the police department says more people likely celebrate with alcohol, which could put a higher number of drunk drivers on the road.

On Sunday, officers will be on the lookout for signs that people may be driving impaired.

If pulled over and a person is found over the limit or too impaired to drive safely, there are serious consequences.

"The decision to drive impaired is not one that specifically impacts your safety but the safety of the public. We've all seen the consequence of DUI driving and some fatal crashes that we've had in the city, and it's not worth it one way or the other," says the public information officer for the Rapid City police department, Brendyn Medina.

If you do plan to drink, the best thing you can do is have a plan and a designated driver.