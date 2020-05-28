Driver license expiration dates extended again in South Dakota

A temporary extension of the expiration date for certain South Dakota driver licenses has been extended until March 30, 2021 by Gov. Kristi Noem.

The Governor this week signed an executive order that extends the state’s emergency declaration through Dec. 30, 2020. That means the expiration date for driver licenses is extended through the duration of the emergency declaration plus an additional 90 days or March 30, 2021.

“This is good news for those South Dakotans whose licenses expired on or after March 13, 2020 when the Governor first issued the emergency declaration,” said Department of Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Craig Price. “This means driver license holders now have even more time to renew their licenses.”

The extension covers driver licenses, motorcycle operator licenses, restricted minor’s permits, motorcycle restricted minor’s permits, non-driver identification cards, commercial driver’s licenses or commercial learner’s permits.

Driver licenses can be renewed online. But state Driver Licensing Director Jane Schrank asks those license holders not to schedule renewal appointments at exam stations at this time.

“We are asking people with those licenses to wait until late summer or early fall to make those appointments,” she said. “We need time to process the backlog of tests that accumulated from the last couple of months.”

As of May 28, 10 driver exam stations are open by appointment only for those applying for new driver or commercial driver licenses and ID cards. The exam stations are located in Aberdeen, Brookings, Huron, Mitchell, Mobridge, Pierre, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Watertown and Yankton.

Appointments for new driver or commercial driver licenses and ID cards can be made here. Due to heavy website traffic, please be patient.