Driver killed in crash neaar Nemo

A 66-year-old man was killed in a one car-crash Sunday morning about four and a half miles southeast of Nemo.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

According to a state Department of Public Safety release, the man was driving a sport utility vehicle on Merritt Estates Road when the SUV went into a ditch near the intersection with North Bogus Jim Road. As the driver attempted to drive out of the ditch, the vehicle vaulted off the roadway, collided with a tree and overturned, landing on its roof.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle

