Dress for Success in need of volunteers

Dress for success is a worldwide organization and has been in Rapid City for about a year now.

All of the items in the store are donated, which means their clients don't have to pay for anything.

Women are referred to the shop from other non-profit organizations.

Currently, this store has suited 50 women and is looking to help out even more, but to do that they need more volunteers since the store is entirely run by them.

By having more help, it will provide their clients with more opportunities for people to make appointments to come in.

"It's really truly about being able to lift up their spirits to help the women our clients understand that they can be their own best version of themselves. There is nothing preventing them from doing that, and we are here to support them in that. So we really look for volunteers who are passionate about building each other up. Building woman up in our community and truly just building are community up," says Executive Director, Sarah Baker.

Baker says that if people have clothes hanging in their closet that they don't wear anymore, they can donate it to the store in August.