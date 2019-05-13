Dozens gather to celebrate Serenity Dennard's 10th birthday

Dozens of people gather at Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City to host a birthday party for Serenity's 10th birthday.

State Senator Lynne DiSanto organized the birthday gathering and dozens of people sang happy birthday and released balloons in honor of Serenity.

It's been more than three months since she went missing.

While some wore purple to symbolize Serenity's favorite color, others blew bubbles in the air wishing for her to return.

Serenity's mother attended the event and received hugs from supporters.

DiSanto wrapped up the celebration by passing out purple cupcakes.

"Today, would have been a very important birthday for Serenity. Our hearts are heavy but we want to honor this day. The truth is we do not if Serenity is passed or she's still living so we're going to celebrate her birthday today and make it her day," DiSanto said.

Several people say they will keep purple flags and bows outside until Serenity is found.