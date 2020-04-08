Dowtown Rapid City sees a slight uptick in graffiti

Destination Rapid City cleaners are having to scrub a little extra after noticing an uptick in graffiti in downtown.

Four Green Team workers are noticing several garbage cans and plaques are getting tagged in downtown Rapid City and at Memorial Park.

Destination Rapid City President and CEO Dan Seftner said to limit the spread, cleaners are passing by daily to remove them.

He said by staying on top of this people will eventually lose interest in marking up the city's property.

He thinks people are turning to this method to alleviate their boredom from self-quarantining inside their homes.

"It's not like its jumped and really skyrocketed. But we get a little more here, a little more there and we are staying right on top of it on a daily basis. So we are seeing a little bit more of that. Again, I think it's for people looking something to do and trying to have some fun and do something," Seftner said.

However, Seftner said if people want to paint they should get a permit to explore their talent at Art Alley instead.