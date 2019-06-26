Downtown Rapid City customers get a break on parking fee

Do you validate? That’s a question downtown Rapid City customers can ask now.

Rapid City allows business owners to validate customer parking with one-hour free parking tokens.

Business owners can buy the $1 tokens at face value from the city's Finance Office or purchase 100 tokens at a reduced cost of $90. The parking tokens are compatible with the new smart meters currently being installed in downtown Rapid City.

“The tokens may be a way for businesses to assist customers during the transition to new parking meters and other changes," said Sarah Hanzel, city long range planner. "Businesses may use the tokens to reward loyal customers, as a shopping incentive to bring in new customers and to promote downtown."

Visit www.ipsgroupinc.com/rapidcity for more information about changes in downtown parking.

