Downtown Friday Nights in Spearfish will start in July

For the first time since they started 15 years ago, there will no be Downtown Friday Nights in Spearfish this June.

As of now, the event will start in July and go through August and part of September.

The Spearfish Downtown Business Association made this decision to keep members of the Spearfish community safe. The organization understands that when Downtown Friday Nights resumes it might be a little different than in years past.

"Right now, we just want everybody to make the decisions that they feel are necessary for the safety of their family and loved ones," says Executive Director of the Spearfish Downtown Business Association, Nathan Hoogshagen. "If that is not coming to Downtown Friday Nights this year, we totally understand that. If that's wearing a mask at Downtown Friday Nights, we understand that as well. We just want to get together, have some fun and keep our community safe and healthy."

On average, between 1,500 and 2,500 people attend Downtown Friday Nights.