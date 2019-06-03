Downtown Ambassadors start their first day in Main Street Square

The friendly faces guiding tourists, known as Downtown Ambassadors, around Main Street Square in Rapid City started their first day of work Monday.

Manuel Davila is one of the five Downtown Ambassadors selected for the job to walk around and greet tourists with friendly smiles and hellos.

He wears an apron with several brochures, maps and magazines to help direct tourists to their desired locations.

Davila said he walks about two to five miles a day but makes sure to take little breaks in between.

Though the Downtown Ambassadors are trained to call police in case something happens, Davila also checks the presidential statues around town to report any markings or grafitti that needs to be cleaned off.

It's a good job to have. I mean it's just a part time job and that's all I need. I'm retired and I like going around meeting people talking to people. You know sometimes we just sit there and we talk about everything underneath the sun just to past time."

Davila said the program may just be a trial but he feels assured it will succeed and will return next year.

The Downtown Ambassadors will be available till the end of September.