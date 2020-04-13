Do's and Don'ts on how to safely shop for groceries

Self quarantine may be going well until you realize you are out of food.

However, before you head out to the stores, there are some do's and dont's on how to safely shop.

Before you go inside any grocery store you want to put on a cloth face mask. The CDC started recommending this early April.

You can make your own out of a bandanna and some hair ties or some Rubber Bands.

To combat the virus, some grocery stores have implemented new rules.

At Family Fare, you can't bring in personal shopping bags. However, workers clean each cart at the entrance before they pass one of to you as you enter the store.

There are some new symbols on the ground too. Red arrows appear in Family Fare and in Safeway to help create one-way aisle traffic and to encourage social distancing.

The maintenance of social distancing is the same reason why Walmart is limiting customers inside.

Customers can easily find the makeshift railing outside the doors to help create an orderly line.

Shoppers should try going to the stores early to avoid a crowd.

At most stores, a cleaning station will be set up at the entrance. Therefore, clean your cart before you start your shopping trip.

Remember to be patient with other shoppers and offer some space between you and the next person. Customers should aim to be distant about two carts or more.

Are gloves helpful or are they causing more harm if you use them at the store?

The CDC says you are increasing your chances of causing touch contamination by wearing gloves.

This means if you are grabbing items to put in your cart and then you quickly adjust your mask and then touch your phone to answer a call, you have just cross-contaminated everything around you and on you.

Toss out the gloves and wash your hands instead. You can also use hand sanitizer with an alcohol level of 60 percent and up to kill some of the germs on your hands .

Hand sanitizer is needed the most when you reach checkout to pay for your groceries.

Between the touch screen machines and the exchanging of money, you don't want to transfer those germs with you to the car.

The CDC also recommends ordering online or taking advantage of curbside pickup services if available.

When you return home, remember to wash your hands immediately.

