Dorms dedicated to legendary Doolittle Raiders at Ellsworth Air Force Base

Legendary, that was the word used to describe the Doolittle Raiders at the Ellsworth Air Force Base dorm dedication.

"The Doolittle Raiders, they knew they were doing something incredible and special, but they had no idea they were doing something legendary," said John Moyes, 28th Bomb Wing Historian.

Striking back after the attacks on Pearl Harbor, this raid showed Americans that the Japanese mainland was vulnerable.

"It's tremendous, it's ... these guys have things named after them all over, everywhere, but three of those squadrons live here, so now three dorms," Moyes said.

Three dorms named after three famed Doolittle Raiders: General James Doolittle, Lieutenant Colonel Richard Cole, and Staff Sergeant Jacob Deshazer.

"The legacy that is portrayed by the three individuals that we dedicated these dorms to, will hopefully provide some inspiration to these airmen as they continue that legacy," said Mark Howard, Deputy Base Civil Engineer.

Doolittle planned and led the raid, losing his aircraft but not his life.

"The ability to come here and celebrate the dorms named after the Tokyo Raiders and Doolittle Raiders is pretty meaningful, I think gramps would be extraordinarily proud," said Jonna Doolittle Hoppes, granddaughter of General Doolittle.

With both her father and grandfather in the Air Force, Hoppes said she grew up with a great appreciation for the military.

"The kids serving here today, they're no different than the Doolittle Raiders expect that the opportunity hasn't been presented, I'm sure if it was they'd stand up in the same way," Hoppes said.