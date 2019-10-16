Doors will be opening soon at Golden Ticket Cinemas

Get ready to sit back, relax and enjoy the show because Golden Ticket Cinemas, at the site of the former Rushmore 7 Theater, will be opening its doors on Nov. 1.

Construction is still in the works, but crews are getting closer to finishing the project.

The new theater is designed to provide the customer with a luxury experience.

From stadium seating to a top-notch sound system and viewing screens, the theater will be fully transformed.

To provide more food options, the theater will still provide classic snacks like popcorn and candy, along with gourmet meals.

From burgers to wings and even alcoholic beverages, customers will have many choices to pick from.

"Putting tv screens all over our lobby. We're going to have a bar and sitting area on one side of the lobby. We're going to have a ticket kiosk. It's going to be completely new and upgraded feel when they come in," says the manager of Golden Ticket Cinemas, Michael Hartley.