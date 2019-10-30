Don't want to get sued, clean your sidewalks

It's time to pick up those bags of ice melts and the cans of cat litter because homeowners better start spreading them on their sidewalks.

According to the city ordinance, an icy sidewalk is considered a nuisance and can be a safety hazard.

If someone slips and falls, homeowners are liable and may get sued.

"There is some leeway when it comes to those sorts of claims. You know, if we had a big snow storm, they haven't had the opportunity, it's been snowing for three hours and haven't had the opportunity to get out and shovel it. But typically that ice is there prior to that snow coming," Tanya Aby with Hermann Insurance said.

Some homes may even get a notice from the City if neighbors complain.

Then the homeowner has 24 hours to remove the ice and snow otherwise the City will send a bill for having to clean it up.

With the winter holidays coming up, if homeowners plan to leave for a few days and a snow storm hits, homeowners still need their sidewalks cleaned.

"We have issues with that. Sometimes people are just thinking about that day to day, looking into the next forecast for the next snow event. But they can maybe make plans now," Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for the city, said.

Therefore, Shoemaker suggested homeowners must find a person who would not mind shoveling the snow off of their property while they are away.

He also advised people with disabilities to find someone who can help clean their property too.