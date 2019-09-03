Dogs take over Jimmy Hilton Pool

While the Jimmy Hilton pool may have closed to people, staff opened the gates Tuesday evening to four-legged friends.

The annual Wags and Waves fundraiser for the Humane Society of the Black Hills had all the good boys and girls on four legs diving into the pool located at Sioux Park.

The shelter asked for a $5 donation for furry friends to attend.

Events like Wags and Waves help partner up the shelter, city, and parks division. It also gives shelter staff a chance to reunite with some of the pooches who have left and found their fur-ever homes.

"A lot of the employees have real connections to the dogs that we adopt out of the Humane Society. So, if they see them out here, it is a reunion or anywhere we just love seeing them. We adopt about 1,200 dogs a year so we have a lot of reunions that can happen," said Humane Society of the Black Hills Executive Director Jerry Steinley.

Steinley added that, in the past, the event has brought in anywhere from $2,000 to $4,000 for the shelter.