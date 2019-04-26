Dog teams search for Serenity Dennard

Specialized dog teams will be back on the search for Serenity Dennard, a 9-year-old girl who went missing from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville Feb. 3.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office will use six dog teams in a new search effort Saturday and Sunday. Each team includes at least three people who will “scour the area and search for any sign of the missing child,” a sheriff’s office release stated.

Some 25 to 30 people will be involved in the weekend effort.

The sheriff’s office asks that people living in the Rockerville, Foster Gulch and Highway 16 areas search their property and outbuildings.

Anyone who might have information on where Serenity is can call the sheriff’s office at 605-394-6115.

Serenity was last seen leaving the children’s home while wearing a long-sleeved grey shirt with flowers, blue jeans and black snow boots; but no winter coat. She is 4 foot 7 inches tall, weighs 96 pounds, and has blue eyes and shoulder length dark blonde hair.

As well as the ground search, the sheriff’s office says it has interviewed more than 335 people concerning the missing girl.

