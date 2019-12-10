Dog owners and their furry friends will soon have a new spot to hangout

Once the new year hits, pet owners and their four-legged friends will be able to take advantage of a new indoor dog park at the Rushmore Mall.

With more than 42-thousand square feet, Bar K Nine will be located in the former Payless location at the mall.

The dog park will offer not only a social experience for the dogs but also for their owners, offering beer and wine.

Owner Jared Batman says they've completed all the necessary permits, and now are just waiting on their beer and wine license.

Once everything is complete, Batman says there will be soundproofing on the walls to cut down on noise and air purifiers to tackle the smell that can often come with packs of pups.

"So it just gives them a safe alternative to socializing, exercise your pets, and it also gets the pet owners inside and hanging out with their friends and just having a good time as well," says Batman.

Batman says he is looking to soft-open around early to mid-January.

Now there are a few rules: Owners will need to check-in at the door and provide their furry-friends' vaccinations records. Dogs will also need to pass a temperament test.

