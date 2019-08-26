Does your health app protect private information?

Relying on smartphone apps for health related issues is almost a matter-of-course these days - from step trackers to weight loss programs - even those that help you remember to take your medication.

But how do you know if your privacy is protected? Consumer Reports explains what to look for to better safeguard your personal information.

Maureen Tsushida uses numerous health apps including My Medical to keep track of her family's medical profiles.

"I put everything from blood work to immunization records, to medication, to eyeglasses, to checkups. I've really become very dependent on it," Tsushida said.

And as a tech blogger, Maureen knows that even the most secure apps can be compromised, so she is careful to make sure she is only storing her family medical data on her phone, not on a remote server.

"For certain medical apps, I make sure that it's not being backed up somewhere else," Tsushida said.

But she's afraid her personal information could be made public. Consumer Reports says she's right to be concerned.

"By law, doctors and hospitals have to protect your information and keep it private, but the same rules don't necessarily apply to health apps," explained Bree Fowler, Consumer Reports tech editor.

And Consumer Reports says it's a good idea to ask the following: is the app asking for permission to access your contacts or photos? Do the terms of service allow it to share your data with third parties?

"If the answer to those questions is yes, we recommend taking a good hard look before deciding whether to hand over your data or not. We're concerned that if your personal data gets out there it could ultimately lead to workplace discrimination," Fowler said.

And could affect whether you can get insurance or how much you'll pay. Another red flag - Free apps.

"They're probably selling your personal data. After all, they have to make money one way or the other," Fowler said.

"I have not only my information but my son's information too," Tsushida added.

She says she'll be more vigilant about using health apps.

