Doctors: Testing restraints limit Wyoming COVID-19 detection

Doctors say a shortage of testing capacity is making it harder for health officials in Wyoming to determine how many people have been infected with coronavirus.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports state guidelines limit testing to high-risk cases including the elderly, health care workers and those in contact with people who've been infected.

People with milder cases making up over 80 percent of those with the COVID-19 illness are largely not being tested. Wyoming Medical Center chief of staff Dr. Andy Dunn says that makes it hard to determine the extent of the virus.

Nineteen people in Wyoming have tested positive for coronavirus so far.