Do bison jams often occur here in South Dakota

You may have been in car jams more times than you can count, but how many times can you say you were in a bison jam?

Chief of Interpretation at Wind Cave National Park Tom Farrell says Bison jams don't occur often, but they do occasionally happen during the summer months, due to mating season.

Farrell says if anyone finds themselves caught in this type of situation, the best thing drivers can do is stay calm and let the bison take its time.

Bison are often described as ill-tempered and unpredictable animals. So experts say, when you start pressuring a bison, that is when problems can arise.

"The main thing you want to watch out for is if you drive by one and one might try to reach out and kick your car. So you want to make sure you have a distance between yourself and the bison when you're driving on the road," says Farrell.

Farrell says the only time they will use an item like a siren to get a bison off the road is if a visitor's safety is being threatened.

