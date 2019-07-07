Disney Channel’s Cameron Boyce dead at age 20

Cameron Boyce was only 20 years old. Many people know him from the Disney Channel show 'Jessie." (Source: CNN/file)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 7:16 AM, Jul 07, 2019

(CNN) - Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce has died.

The young actor was best known for his role in the Disney show “Jessie” and the movie “Descendants.”

His family said in a statement that the star suffered from a seizure related to an ongoing medical condition. He was just 20 years old.

Disney's spokesperson described him as "an incredibly talented performer and a remarkably caring and thoughtful person" who will be dearly missed.

Boyce was set to appear in the comedy series “Mrs. Fletcher,” a new HBO comedy coming out this fall.

