Disney Channel’s Cameron Boyce dead at age 20

(CNN) - Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce has died.
The young actor was best known for his role in the Disney show “Jessie” and the movie “Descendants.”
His family said in a statement that the star suffered from a seizure related to an ongoing medical condition. He was just 20 years old.
Disney's spokesperson described him as "an incredibly talented performer and a remarkably caring and thoughtful person" who will be dearly missed.
Boyce was set to appear in the comedy series “Mrs. Fletcher,” a new HBO comedy coming out this fall.
