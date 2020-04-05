Disc golf a good activity for staying active while social distancing

The CDC says one of the best ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is by social distancing, staying six feet apart from other people and avoiding crowds.

But how can people stay healthy and active while still maintaining space between themselves?

To enjoy the sunny day, disc golfers took to Jackson Disc Golf Course to get outside and be active.

Instead of a ball and clubs, disc golf is played with Frisbees.

The object of the game is to throw the Frisbee from the tee box into a target area basket.

Two brothers who are disc golfers say the game is a great way to get outside and enjoy the sun, while still maintaining social distance.

"Well, I feel like maybe the game itself kind of encourages everybody to spread out, too, and that in and of itself," said Daniel Davis, from Rapid City.

"And everybody uses their own instruments, their own disks, so you don't have to touch anybody else's stuff or anything," said Dana Davis, Daniel's brother. "Or you don't have to engage with anybody physically either."

According to the Professional Disc Golf Association, there are more than 120,000 lifetime members across 54 countries.