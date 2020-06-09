Disband RCPD?

Protesters and advocates alike are asking for changes to law enforcement agencies across the nation, even right here in South Dakota. The recent conversation here focused on policy reform, rather than disbanding RCPD.

"And we had a wonderful dialogue," said Laura Armstrong, Rapid City Common Council President. "It was open, it was honest, it was authentic, to see what they are looking for as well as share what we are doing here as a city, it's a matter of communication."

Armstrong said they discussed everything from how to better train officers to accountability when issues do occur. With that being said, city leaders are watching how Minneapolis handles this situation.

"The decision in Minneapolis is going to be very interesting to watch. I think the decision is quite not what it sounds like it is or what people hear it as being," said Steve Allender, Rapid City Mayor. "But it's an interesting concept that deserves some discussion."

A police officers job is more than fighting crime, it includes relationship counselor, drug addiction therapist, and arbitrator of neighborhood disagreements. . Armstrong says each community is different and she believes we need to look locally, rather than relying on decisions from other cities.

"You know, we were a Wild West town when we were founded and I don't know think that's the way we want to move towards. But again, if we are going to make a decision for strong reform, that is something that we have to do collectively," said Armstrong.

Allender, a former police chief says there are numerous details to figure out, but stressed the issue isn't something to just blow off and ignore.