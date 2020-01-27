Disabled skiers ride the slopes at Terry Peak

Skiing is one of those activities you have to do at least once in your life, especially in South Dakota. One non-profit is making sure to fulfill that goal by helping people with disabilities learn how to ski.

Tyrel Taylor from Nebraska wears a big smile as he glides down the slopes at Terry Peak Monday afternoon. (KOTA TV)

Tyrel Taylor, 37, hit the Terry Peak slopes in style for the first time. The Nebraska man did not let his brain injury stop him from gliding on the snow.

"I mean this is something they don't get to do in their regular lives. You know, in a lot of towns it's not available. And we have people from all over the world," Vice President of the Board of Directors for Black Hills Regional Ski for Light, Ray Bubb, said.

Bubb said several skiers came from New York, Canada, even Australia.

One hundred fourteen disabled people are learning how to snowmobile or get a taste of what it's like to slide downhill or do cross-country skiing.

For about 20 years Bradley Morgan has been teaching people how to ski.

With a ski instructor who survived a car accident 30 years ago, he understands what it means to teach others and live life.

"The thing about people who are not disabled is that it takes a tenth of a second to move you from one group to the other. And we are all susceptible. I mean I'm the luckiest man alive and still, I broke my back," Morgan said.

Morgan said the skiers develop not only comradery but skills they can take with them beyond the slopes.

"But the skills we teach here are balance, rotation, judgment and how those are not worthwhile every single day I just don't know," Morgan said.

The Ski for Light event will continue on till Thursday at 4 p.m.