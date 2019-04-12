Digging out to go to Washington DC. North Middle School students shovel to earn money

For Rapid City Area School district students, the recent snow storm meant missing three days of school -- but for a group of students at North Middle School, they used the snow to their advantage... raising money for a trip to the nation's capital.

Around 25 kids split into 4 groups and spent their day going all around town to shovel sidewalks and driveways -- while raising money for a school trip.

It costs over $3,500 for each student to make the trip to Washington DC.

Students have done various jobs throughout the year such as mowing lawns, hosting carwashes, and raking leaves -- in order to make this once in a lifetime experience possible.

"Shows you how hard kids will work, this trip is a lot of work. These kids will do anything and it kind of dispels the myth that kids are lazy. they just have to have leadership and show them how to do it and they will do it. These kids will work their tails off." says Jason Olson, a teacher at North

Not only were kids hard at work today, shoveling around 30 homes, but they also worked last night in the cold, clearing away the snow at 4 homes as well.

For this 8th grader, there is nowhere he would rather be than out with friends making a difference.

"I could be home playing video games or laying around but out here doing this builds character and bonds you with the people you are with." says Malyki Herbaugh an 8th grader at the school.

If you would like to help North Middle School students afford this trip, you can drop off a donation to the school, or attend one of the numerous fundraising events throughout the year.