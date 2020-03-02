Dial-A-Story comes to the Rapid City Public Library

A new program launched at the Rapid City Public Library means children can have a good read to them any time of day.

Dial-A-Story launched on the first of the month and features a weekly story being read by one of the library's storytellers.

The new program is available 24/7 and with it ... the library is hoping this new program will continue to grow literacy among young readers no matter where they are

"It works out well because people who aren't able to get to the library for any number of reasons due to distance or accessibility are able to call this number and have a story read to them by any of our staff members," says Aly Albert

For more information, you can visit the library's website.

