Dia de los Muertos Festival taking place in Rapid City

Halloween is one week away. As ghosts and goblins roam the streets, some are observing Dia de los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead," to remember loved ones who passed away.

Dia de los Muertos Festival takes place at Racing Magpie. (KOTA TV)

The Mexican holiday is being celebrated for the second year in a row at Racing Magpie in Rapid City.

Last year, the alter was filled with sugar skulls, articles of clothing, and other items to remember the dead. There's a presence here the event coordinator wants to tap into to make others feel welcome.

It's also a way to share part of her culture with the community.

"Well, I think it's important for one thing to share my culture. We do have a large Hispanic community here in Rapid City, and so we wanna be able to share their culture and welcome them into this space," said Lily Mendoza. "We have people that are coming from Gillette, Sturgis. We have different people just coming in for this because they're not celebrating it in their community and so they're looking for a place to do that."

On Friday, there are open studios at Racing Magpie and a chance to decorate your own sugar skull while listening to traditional music. The alter will also get set up.

Next weekend, anyone will have the chance to visit, say a prayer, and on Friday, welcome back the children. On Saturday, the adults are welcomed back. It's also a day to bring a special dish to remember your loved ones during a big dinner for the public.

For a full list of events, click here.