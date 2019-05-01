Device created to measure cow flatulence

Climate change advocates have pointed to cows as a problem because of the amount of methane gas they produce.

As a byproduct of breaking down plants, cattle produce methane - a greenhouse gas significantly more powerful than carbon dioxide.

Doctor Patrick Zimmerman is the owner and founder of C-Lock Inc - a local, agriculture technology manufacturing company. He has invented several devices aimed at giving ranchers a hand up in making their operations more efficient.

He says cows belch about a liter of gas every 45 seconds to a minute. In order to study the amount of methane released by cows, Zimmerman invented a device that can gather valuable data for researchers looking to combat climate change.

See related story Unraveling the mystery of whether cows fart

"The reason research teams use this equipment is to conduct research on various aspects of animal metabolism," Zimmerman said. "Some people want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. They use our equipment to monitor different treatments."

Zimmerman says we can't stop cattle from producing methane, but we can make them more efficient with precision technology. He says the key is to find a way to capture and transform the methane into something else.