Deuce gets his time to be an honorable RCPD K9

Meet Deuce. He's a 3-year-old heeler mix who's been at the Humane Society for a couple of weeks.

He got to take a spin in the patrol car with Officer Oakley and headed to Main Street Square with an entourage in tow.

The Rapid City Police Department plans to let one special dog be an honorable K9 every other Friday, allowing the dogs to have more human interaction than just at the shelter.

"I just really enjoy dogs and I think bringing them into the community and having them spend time with law enforcement really brings them to attention," says Officer Melanie Oakley with the Rapid City Police Department.

If you would like to adopt Deuce you can see him along with many other dogs at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.