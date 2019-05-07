Dermatologists say sunscreen is an important tool

Summer is just around the corner, meaning plenty of us will spend more time outside, so don't forget a layer of sunscreen before soaking in the sunshine.

It's a vital tool protecting against melanoma and skin cancer.

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends everyone use sunscreen that offers broad spectrum and at least 30 SPF.

It should be applied 30 minutes before sun exposure and re-applied every two hours.

However, one dermatologist said it's easier said than done.

"This is the time of year sunburns tend to happen even to the best of us, we're used to this gloomy winter we've had and all of a sudden the sun starts peeking out and it's just a little bit stronger than we're ready for," Dr. Melody Eide a dermatologist at Rapid City Medical Center said.

A recent study came out saying some ingredients in sunscreen absorb into the bloodstream, so Dr. Eide recommends mineral based ones to avoid those harsh chemicals.