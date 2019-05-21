Deputy involved shooting at Minnehaha County Jail

A disorderly man was shot by a Minnehaha County sheriff's deputy after authorities say he charged a deputy with a knife Tuesday afternoon at the Minnehaha County Jail.

Authorities said the suspected entered the Minnehaha County Jail lobby, uncooperative, with a glass object. When asked to leave, the subject hit the glass object against a window.

At some point, the man charged a deputy in the jail parking lot with a knife. The subject was shot by the deputy. Two shots were fired, at least one struck the subject.

One deputy sustained minor injuries during the incident from broken glass.

The subject was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The courthouse was locked down during the incident.

Sheriff Mike Millstead said during a briefing that the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the shooting.

